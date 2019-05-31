Home

Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ
John V. Salvati Obituary
Salvati, John V., 59, of Savannah, GA, formerly of both Tobyhanna, PA and Lyndhurst, NJ, passed away on May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Salvati, nee Tirado. Proud father of Samantha, John, & Sabrina Salvati & stepfather of Joseph Fontana & Jack Frederick. Dear son of Virginia Salvati, nee Pisa & the late Vincent Salvati. Loving brother of Susan & husband Cannoth Roberts, Vincent & wife Patricia Salvati, and Maria & husband William Grimes. Cherished uncle of Nicole, Scott, Michael, Daniel, Aliza, and Keira. Most recently, Mr. Salvati worked at Guardian Life for 15 years before retiring to the beach. John loved his family dearly and he so loved this life. Friends will be received 1-5pm on Sunday, June 2 at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield, NJ. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 1st Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey, Attn: Donations, 7 Sanford Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109-1221, (973) 751-0200.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019
