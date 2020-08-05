1/1
John W. Parker Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Parker, Jr.
Savannah, GA
John W. Parker, Jr., 86, passed on August 4, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He went to be with his wife, Margaret Mary Brown Parker, who is already with the angels. Johnny is also predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Elizabeth Parker; parents, Annie Mae Barkley and John Walter Parker; in-laws, Esther Ryan Brown and Edward J. Brown, Jr.; brother, Jack Parker; sister, Marjorie (Clen); and brother-in-law, Wendel. He is survived by his son, John Keith Parker; daughter-in-law, Diane Ciucevich Parker; grandson, John Edward Parker; sister, Billie Parker Lee; brother, Jerry Parker (Lynn); and several nieces and cousins.
Johnny was born in Horry County, South Carolina in 1934. At the age of 15, he held his first job refueling small airplanes at the Myrtle Beach airport. He enlisted in the United States Airforce serving for 10 years as a maintenance chief on the B36, B47, and B52 aircraft. Johnny was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. He later joined Grumman/Gulfstream Aerospace serving as a Freelance, Foreman, and Field Service Engineer for 33 years. During this time, he was known as a world traveler visiting exotic locales. His career took him and his family to Maidenhead, England for three years in the mid '70s. Johnny experienced many unique moments with the pinnacle being a crew member on a Gulfstream test flight that broke the world record for traveling against headwinds around the globe. He was the PR Guy who delivered client's planes and served as the liaison for Gulfstream.
Johnny served as the Past President of the Gulfstream Retiree Club, Past President of the United States Navy League, member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5588, the Elks Club, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and the Shenanigans Society. He also volunteered for various organizations including Memorial Hospital for five years as a greeter. Johnny's volunteerism was featured as a cover story in Generation One magazine. He is a communicant of St. James Catholic Church.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. The Rosary will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link attached to Mr. Parker's obituary at bakermccullough.com beginning Friday at 5:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Road, Savannah, GA 31406. A private burial will follow the funeral mass at Catholic Cemetery.
Masks are required and it is asked that social distancing be practiced in accordance to CDC guidelines.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Rosary
06:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved