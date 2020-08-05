John W. Parker, Jr.
Savannah, GA
John W. Parker, Jr., 86, passed on August 4, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He went to be with his wife, Margaret Mary Brown Parker, who is already with the angels. Johnny is also predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Elizabeth Parker; parents, Annie Mae Barkley and John Walter Parker; in-laws, Esther Ryan Brown and Edward J. Brown, Jr.; brother, Jack Parker; sister, Marjorie (Clen); and brother-in-law, Wendel. He is survived by his son, John Keith Parker; daughter-in-law, Diane Ciucevich Parker; grandson, John Edward Parker; sister, Billie Parker Lee; brother, Jerry Parker (Lynn); and several nieces and cousins.
Johnny was born in Horry County, South Carolina in 1934. At the age of 15, he held his first job refueling small airplanes at the Myrtle Beach airport. He enlisted in the United States Airforce serving for 10 years as a maintenance chief on the B36, B47, and B52 aircraft. Johnny was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. He later joined Grumman/Gulfstream Aerospace serving as a Freelance, Foreman, and Field Service Engineer for 33 years. During this time, he was known as a world traveler visiting exotic locales. His career took him and his family to Maidenhead, England for three years in the mid '70s. Johnny experienced many unique moments with the pinnacle being a crew member on a Gulfstream test flight that broke the world record for traveling against headwinds around the globe. He was the PR Guy who delivered client's planes and served as the liaison for Gulfstream.
Johnny served as the Past President of the Gulfstream Retiree Club, Past President of the United States Navy League, member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5588, the Elks Club, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and the Shenanigans Society. He also volunteered for various organizations including Memorial Hospital for five years as a greeter. Johnny's volunteerism was featured as a cover story in Generation One magazine. He is a communicant of St. James Catholic Church.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. The Rosary will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link attached to Mr. Parker's obituary at bakermccullough.com
beginning Friday at 5:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Road, Savannah, GA 31406. A private burial will follow the funeral mass at Catholic Cemetery.
Masks are required and it is asked that social distancing be practiced in accordance to CDC guidelines.
