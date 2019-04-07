Home

John W. Powell Obituary
John Wiley Powell, 79, of Savannah, Georgia and beloved husband of Michele Portman Powell, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.

John was a practicing CPA in Savannah for many years and, through his work, fulfilled his passion and purpose of helping others.

His parents, Garon and Sara Powell; his sister, Betty Jean White, and his daughter, Betty Jean King, preceded John in death.

John is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Michele Portman Powell; brother, Garon "Sonny" Powell (Bobbie); sons, John Powell, Jr. (Beth) and Emerson Baldwin (Cindy); daughter, Deborah Watkins (Mark); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life honoring John on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 5 until 7 o'clock at the Shadows of Plantation Oaks Clubhouse - 459 Mall Boulevard, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to: Kirk O' the Isles Presbyterian Church - 6500 Habersham Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.

Please share your thoughts about John and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019
