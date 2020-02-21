Home

John Wade Tresher

John Wade Tresher
Savannah, GA
All the big fish can come out of hiding! John Wade Tresher born April 22nd 1949 in Wilmington, NC, has passed on February 16 2020. And is now fishing in the heavens. He was at his home in Savannah, GA, and passed peacefully in his sleep. He was loved by all his family and friends and will be missed dearly! Love you Pops! He is survived by his dog Della (Bubba); son, Ian and wife Karrie Bullar; grandchildren, Meghan and Nickolas Bullard; brother, William Tresher and 3 sisters, Daphne Stephenson, Kelly Gunderson and Leigh Rhodes.
Savannah Morning News
February 22, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
