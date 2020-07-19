1/1
John Ward Black
1987 - 2020
John Ward Black
Richmond Hill, Georgia
John Ward Black, age 33, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Ward was born in Savannah and has lived in Richmond Hill his entire life.
He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He was a Part Sales Representative for CZM Foundation Equipment Company and has worked there for the last 7 years. He formerly worked for JCB and Plantation Building Supply.
Ward loved to hunt and fish. He liked to cook and enjoyed watching TV. He was a really hard worker and he loved working on his trucks. He especially liked his dogs.
Ward is survived by his wife, Jessica Black of Richmond Hill; his children, Jacob Black and Hunter Black; his parents, Rusty and Patrice Black of Richmond Hill; a sister, Whitney Black Blackburn of Richmond Hill; a brother, Russell Black (Nicole) of Guyton; his maternal grandparents, Betty Wade Branan and Carson Branan of Tybee Island, and Dr. John S. Wade of Buckhead, GA; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Josie Black of Richmond Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill. The family will greet friends after the service at the cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing should be adhered to in the cemetery.
Casual dress is acceptable.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
www.coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
07/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
18 entries
July 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family so sorry for y'all's loss
Megan Deemer
Classmate
July 19, 2020
Rusty, David and I are deeply saddened hearing about the loss of your son. Sending our deepest sympathy. We will keep your family in prayer.
Angie and David King
July 19, 2020
Prayers of peace, strength and love for the family.
Douglas and Rolanda Fandrich
July 19, 2020
Whitney, words never will express the pain in our heart for you @ family. Love ya'll. Diane,Gary, Mema @ Angie

Gary Iler
Friend
July 18, 2020
To the entire Black family, my deepest sympathy. My heart hurts for you. May God hold you up during this deep sorrow.
Dahlia Hood
Friend
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renee Harden
Classmate
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers with all of you.
Patricia and Rick Myrell
Friend
July 18, 2020
Jessica were thinking of you and your family. Sending love and prayers as you face the difficult days ahead.
David, Kim, Bradford & Garrett Nelson
Kimberly Nelson
July 18, 2020
Kimberly Nelson
July 17, 2020
We are so saddened to hear. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Judi & Danny Anderson
Friend
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue t o feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.We love you and here for you .Bart ,Tricia,Kelsey, Bradley
Patricia Bradley
Friend
July 17, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Diane Barry
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nicole Opacki
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Patrice, Rusty, Whitney, Russell and families. My deepest condolences to you all. I am praying for your strength during this heartbreaking time. Love to you all .
Patsy Standard
Friend
July 16, 2020
Jessica our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Joyce Johnson
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Jessica you and the boys are in our thoughts and prayer. May you find peace in Gods love.
Cheryl and Steve Hibberts
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Our love and prayers to your family during this very difficult time. How many memories of all "the Cove boys" running the neighborhood. Jim , myself and our boys all deeply feel your loss. Much Love, Jim and Robin Vauiso
james vauiso
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out for you all. We pray that God will grant each of you an extra measure of grace during this difficult time.
Perry and Jennifer Lynes
Friend
