John Ward BlackRichmond Hill, GeorgiaJohn Ward Black, age 33, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.Ward was born in Savannah and has lived in Richmond Hill his entire life.He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He was a Part Sales Representative for CZM Foundation Equipment Company and has worked there for the last 7 years. He formerly worked for JCB and Plantation Building Supply.Ward loved to hunt and fish. He liked to cook and enjoyed watching TV. He was a really hard worker and he loved working on his trucks. He especially liked his dogs.Ward is survived by his wife, Jessica Black of Richmond Hill; his children, Jacob Black and Hunter Black; his parents, Rusty and Patrice Black of Richmond Hill; a sister, Whitney Black Blackburn of Richmond Hill; a brother, Russell Black (Nicole) of Guyton; his maternal grandparents, Betty Wade Branan and Carson Branan of Tybee Island, and Dr. John S. Wade of Buckhead, GA; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Josie Black of Richmond Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill. The family will greet friends after the service at the cemetery.Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing should be adhered to in the cemetery.Casual dress is acceptable.Richmond Hill Funeral HomeSavannah Morning News07/20/2020