John Ward Black
Richmond Hill, Georgia
John Ward Black, age 33, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Ward was born in Savannah and has lived in Richmond Hill his entire life.
He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He was a Part Sales Representative for CZM Foundation Equipment Company and has worked there for the last 7 years. He formerly worked for JCB and Plantation Building Supply.
Ward loved to hunt and fish. He liked to cook and enjoyed watching TV. He was a really hard worker and he loved working on his trucks. He especially liked his dogs.
Ward is survived by his wife, Jessica Black of Richmond Hill; his children, Jacob Black and Hunter Black; his parents, Rusty and Patrice Black of Richmond Hill; a sister, Whitney Black Blackburn of Richmond Hill; a brother, Russell Black (Nicole) of Guyton; his maternal grandparents, Betty Wade Branan and Carson Branan of Tybee Island, and Dr. John S. Wade of Buckhead, GA; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Josie Black of Richmond Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill. The family will greet friends after the service at the cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing should be adhered to in the cemetery.
Casual dress is acceptable.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home www.coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
07/20/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries