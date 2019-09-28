|
|
John Waters Spivey, Sr.
Savannah, Georgia
John Waters Spivey, Sr., 89, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
Mr. Spivey was a life-long resident of Savannah, graduate of Savannah High School and received his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech. He worked his entire career with Savannah Electric and Power Company, retiring as Vice President of Engineering and Power Delivery. He was a long-time member of White Bluff Presbyterian Church. Mr. Spivey was preceded in death by his daughter of six months, Paula Elizabeth.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Josephine D. Spivey; sons, John Spivey, Jr. (Mary), Stephen Spivey (Cile); daughter, Susan Carter (Bobby); sister, Mary Durden; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family suggests that remembrances be made to White Bluff Presbyterian Church or Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
09-29-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019