Skidaway Island - John William Bowler John Bowler, 80, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah.
John grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from Fenwick High School in 1956. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago with a BSEE degree in 1961.
After working at Warwick Electronics for 7 years as a design engineer he began a career as a Project Manager of small screen TV at Motorola for 6 years. John spent the next 23 years at Zenith Electronics ending his career as Corporate Vice President of R&D for the cable and network systems. In his career he conceptualized and designed the first all solid state portable color television.
John and his wife, retired to Skidaway Island in 1999. He enjoyed working with the Chatham County Board of Equalization and was for many years an Election Judge. John was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Leslee, son John J. Bowler and his wife Beverly Chang, Salt Lake City, grandchildren Jana and Sarah Bowler and Charles and Andrew Johnson and sister Ana Mae Kelly of Chicago.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.
