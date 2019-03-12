Home

John William Younker Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John William Younker Sr. Obituary
John William Younker, Sr. , 84, of Pooler, Georgia died March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

John retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving twenty years. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Security Police Association and Dean Forest Baptist Church. He loved fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Edward and Marjorie Younker, two brothers, Carl and Walter Younker.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marveline Younker; one son, John Younker, Jr. (Jackie); one daughter, Kimberly Casey (Joseph); Grandchildren, Jonathan Mack (Amanda), Jordan Casey, Lee Furr, Allen Younker (Lissa), Timothy Younker, Kirby Lynn Younker (Peter), Daniel Younker, ( Kaitlynn); great grandchildren. Angel Younker, Adrienna Phillips, Kennyth Phillips, Larissah Younker and John Allen Younker, Jr.

Visitation will be 10:30 - 11:30 am Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 12, 2019
