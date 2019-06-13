|
|
Johnathan Cole Harmon, 20, of Ellabell, Georgia, joined his mother in Heaven on Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of Timothy Woodrow Workman and the late Jenny Rose Harmon Keebler. Cole loved his family, enjoyed spending time outdoors, and had a deep passion for fishing.
Survivors include: his father, Timothy Woodrow Workman; three sisters, Jacquelynn Rose Harmon, Heidi Bayne Harmon, and Jadynn LeAnne Workman; two brothers, Timothy Sean Workman and Cayman Ryle Harmon; his maternal grandmother, Sandra Edenfield White and her husband, Larry; his maternal grandfather, John Anthony Harmon and his wife, Leah; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Lee Workman; his three great-grandmothers; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cole's family invites friends to pay their respect from 6 until 8 o'clock Thursday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Cole's family would like to thank all loved ones for their kindness in this difficult time.
Please share your thoughts about Cole and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 13, 2019