Johnie Rahn

Johnie RahnGriffin, GAMr. Johnie Alexander Rahn, 92, died peacefully August 22, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. Mr. Rahn was born April 15, 1928 in Savannah, GA to the late Calvin Joseph Rahn and Lura Poole Rahn.Upon completion of Savannah High School, Johnie enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Gyatt DD-712 from 1946 to 1948. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp Reserves and was assigned to VMFA – 231 while attending Southern Technical College in Marietta, Georgia.In 1950 he returned to Savannah and joined Union Bag/ Union Camp Paper Cooperation where he continued to work until in 1993, retiring with 43 years of service as an Assistant Superintendent of the Pulp Mill.In 1951 he married Beatrice Elizabeth McCallar. Johnie was an active member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church for over 60 years where he was recognized with Deacon Emeritus Honors.Johnie loved his family, the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and all things about nature. He loved to watch sporting events and particularly enjoyed following Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was inquisitive and extremely technically minded. He was often called upon by his family to troubleshoot and repair almost anything! Johnie and Elizabeth moved from Savannah to Griffin, Georgia in 2013 to be closer to family.He was one of seven brothers and sisters, all of which predeceased him with the exception of one younger brother, George "Pete" Rahn.He is survived by Elizabeth his devoted wife of 69 years. He is also survived by one son Harold Alexander Rahn (Cathy) of Griffin, Georgia; two grandchildren Matthew Alexander Rahn (Lindsey) of St. Paul, Minnesota and Sarah Elizabeth Ford (Gabe) of Nashville, Tennessee; two great grandsons Brown Alexander Rahn and Coleman Holland Ford.A private memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday, September 2nd.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johnie's memory to Brightmoor Hospice 3247 Newnan Road Griffin, Georgia 30223.Savannah Morning News8/31/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at