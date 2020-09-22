Johnnie Allen "John" Dixon, Sr.Garden City, GAMr. Johnnie Allen "John" Dixon, Sr., 91, of Garden City, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pierce County, GA to the late Alvin Asbury Dixon and Lizzie Prescott Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ann Cherry Dixon, two sisters, Virginia Martin and Emma Boyett, and two brothers, Tracy Dixon and Lester "Buck" Dixon. He was baptized into Christ 60 years ago and attended the Garden City Church of Christ. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a licensed pilot. He started his career at Union Bag and was in the paper industry until 1974, when he founded and became president of Dan-D, Inc. Survivors include his son, Johnnie A. "Sonny" Dixon, Jr. (Margaret) of Savannah; daughter, Cherry Dixon Williams Ward (Lance) of Wedowee, AL; grandchildren, Daniel Keith Dixon of Orlando, Fl, Amy O'Donnell of Pflugerville, TX, Byron Keith Williams, II of Richmond Hill, John B. Williams of Chelsea, AL, and Emily Dixon of Rincon; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Prescott of Lakeland, FL and Gloria Roberson of Blackshear, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The cryptside funeral and entombment will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News09/23/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at