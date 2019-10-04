Home

Johnnie Mae Polite

Johnnie Mae Polite Obituary
Johnnie Mae Polite
Hardeeville, SC
Johnnie Polite Johnnie Mae Polite 75, of Hardeeville, SC died on Friday, September 27th surrounded by family at Hilton Head Regional Hospital . A viewing will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mt. Olive RMUE Church in Hardeeville from 6-8 PM Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 10AM Legacy Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
October 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
