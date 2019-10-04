|
Johnnie Mae Polite
Hardeeville, SC
Johnnie Polite Johnnie Mae Polite 75, of Hardeeville, SC died on Friday, September 27th surrounded by family at Hilton Head Regional Hospital . A viewing will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mt. Olive RMUE Church in Hardeeville from 6-8 PM Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 10AM Legacy Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
October 5, 2019
