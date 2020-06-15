Johnny Cecil LoveRinconJohnny Cecil Love, 64, passed away June 13, 2020 at his residence.The Chatham County native retired from Gulfstream after 40 years of service. He enjoyed working on cars, riding 4 wheelers and motorbikes, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching Star Trek and Star Wars. He was a patriot who supported veterans and those in need.He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Zelle Love.Survivors include his daughter, Summer Love Bair (Patrick Bair); son, Brandon Love (Brandi Love); grandchildren, Taylor Love, Robert Tassell, IV, Carrie Tassell, and Kage Bair.Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Effingham Memorial Gardens.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at