Resources
Jolene Hill Daughtry


1929 - 2020
Jolene Hill Daughtry, age 90, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Summer Breeze Senior Living, where she had lived for 6 1/2 years. Mrs. Daughtry was predeceased by her daughter Patti Thompson. Mrs. Daughtry is survived by her son Randy Thompson, grand daughters Tonya Kennedy (Bo) of Savannah, Ga. and Emily Peters (Jason) of Memphis Tn. Mrs. Daughtry is also survived by three great grand daughters, Leigh Ann Williams (Tommy), Katie Dowell, and Abigail Dowell, four great-great grand children, Colt and Thomas Williams, and Cora and Caleb Dowell all of Savannah, Ga. A memorial service will be held once current social distancing restrictions are cancelled.
Savannah Morning News
04/02/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
