Jon Anthony Schmidt, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, died Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, in Savannah.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the youngest son of Joan Thomas Schmidt and the late James "Jimmy" Ronald Schmidt, Sr. Jon was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church. He was a Registered Nurse for St. Joseph's/Candler. Jon enjoyed playing golf, camping and boating. He adored his daughter and his greatest devotion was spending time with and providing for her.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, James "Jay" Ronald Schmidt, Jr.
Survivors include his daughter, Farrah Grace Schmidt; his mother, Joan Thomas Schmidt of Savannah, Georgia; his goddaughter, Amanda Pawlowski; aunts, uncles, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o'clock Wednesday morning at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Josh Duckworth and the Reverend John A. Haney. Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Anderson, Steve Fairbanks, Larry Nelson, Scott Norris, Larry Pawlowski, Pepe Prieto, Stephen Saxon, Aaron Soeffner and Joshua Soeffner.
Remembrances: White Bluff United Methodist Church - 11911 White Bluff Road, Savannah, Georgia 31419-1599 or a .
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 28, 2019