Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
Jonah Hodges Obituary
Jonah Hodges
Bloomingdale, GA
Jonah David Hodges, 48, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Janice Riggs; and sister, Angela Hodges.
Jonah leaves behind two daughters, Madelyn Honey and Lydia Honey of North Carolina; father, David Lavern Hodges(Mary); sister, Aimee Sumner (James) and Wendy Hodges; brother, Brian Tuten (Diana); and many aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6pm to celebrate Jonah's life.
Remembrance may be made in Jonah's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Savannah Morning News
March 10, 2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
