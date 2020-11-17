Jonathan Monroe Shuler
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Jonathan Monroe Shuler, AKA, Shuley-Pop, 58, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.
Jonathan was born in Newport News, VA and was preceded in death by his daughter, Jonae Maranda Shuler, and his father, Gary Monroe Shuler. He was an Air Force Brat for 19 years, and enjoyed playing men's league softball, the outdoors, and boating, usually ending up at an island. He had been employed previously at Test Master, Mac Tools, Precision Machine Services, and Aero Tech.
Survivors include his children, Joshua Shuler (Anna) and Jenna Schuman (Chris); grandchildren, Jace, Bristol, Jade, Raelynn, and McKenzie; mother, Angela Shuler; siblings, Catherine, Carolyn, and Ronnie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Thursday, November 19th from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral will be on Friday, November 20th at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to St. Jude Children Research Hospital (www.stjude.org
) in memory of Jonae.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwyl 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
