Jonathan Neal "Johnny" Warman Sr. 69, Passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019. The Ohio native came to Savannah as a child. Son of Estle and Marjorie Warman.
Survivors are his wife of 35 years, Holly Lewis Warman, his children, John Warman Jr., Chris Warman, Daedra Warman Holder, four grandchildren, one brother, three sisters, one brother and sister in law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
A Master Brick Mason who operated BMW Masonry for many years, Johnny was admired for his quality work and beautiful fireplaces. He was a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019