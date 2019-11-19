|
|
Jonell Austin Blackburn
Savannah, GA
Jonell Austin Blackburn, 87, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center.
She was born December 29, 1931 in Newington, GA and retired from the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (NJATC) where she administered the electrical apprenticeship training program. Mrs. Blackburn was a long-time member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. Her husband of 27 years, Carl B. Blackburn and her sister, Betty Ann Adams, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Carl Donovan Blackburn of Savannah; daughter, Barbara Jonell Oosterwyk of the Cayman Islands; grandchildren, Michael Hayden Blackburn (Lindsey Wilcox) of Charleston, SC, Melinda Ann Chtak (Lahcen) of Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren, Caroline Elisabeth Blackburn of Charleston, SC, Elias Aidan Chtak and Ryan Jacob Chtak of Orlando, Fl; sisters, Sibyl Austin Jacobus of West Virginia, Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, GA and numerous favorite nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances be made to North Newington Baptist Church, 11572 Newington Hwy, Newington, GA 30446.
Please sigh our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
11-20-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019