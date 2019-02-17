|
Jordan Alexander Fikes, 26, of Savannah, GA passed away on February 10, 2019.
In your afterlife may God bless you with the same beauty and happiness you bestowed upon us in this life.
A reception will be held beginning at 9:00 A.M., followed by a 10 A.M. Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located at 1003 E. Victory Dr., SAVANNAH, Fr. Brett Brannen, Officiating.
Procession to Internment at Greenwich Cemetery located at 330 Bonaventure Rd.
Celebration of Life gathering time and venue to be announced during funeral.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2019