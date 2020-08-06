Joseph Alton "Bud" HughesPort WentworthJoseph Alton "Bud" Hughes, 84, son of the late Joseph Mike Hughes and Madge Waters Hughes passed away August 5, 2020 at his residence.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth where he was an usher and a former Deacon.He was a gentle man with good sense of humor.He was a supervisor at several steel companies, the last one being Atlantic Track of Clyo, GA, where he helped start the company. He retired from there in 2005. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a volunteer firefighter many years in Port Wentworth.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Beasley Hughes; 3 sons, Joseph David Hughes (his late wife, Jane), Edward Alton Hughes, Gordon Glenn Hughes (Anita); five grandchildren, Robert Hughes, Casey Hughes, Ryan Hughes, Jessica Horton, and Jennifer Jarrel; 4 great-grandchildren, Josh Herrington, Geneive Herrington, Joey Stidhodhams, and Molly Hughes.He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.The family wants to thank Paula Hagedorn, Melody Hardin, Aurora Stewart, and Lori McCreery for helping take care of him while he had the terrible disease of Parkinson's.Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rincon Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at