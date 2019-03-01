Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeVita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Angelo DeVita


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Angelo DeVita Obituary
Joseph Angelo DeVita, 94, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Summer Breeze.

Born June 4, 1924 in San Diego, CA, Mr. DeVita was a longtime resident of Savannah. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Grumman Aerospace in New York for 3 years before moving to Savannah with Gulfstream. He retired from Gulfstream Aerospace after 24 years and was a charter member of the Gulfstream Retirees Club. Mr. DeVita was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Council #5588, and was a member of the Bacon Park Golf Senior Blitz for over 30 years.

Surviving are his sons, Joseph P. DeVita and his wife, Karen, of Chokio, MN, Nick DeVita and his wife, Maddy, of Brookhaven, NY, Edward DeVita of Savannah, and Daniel DeVita of North Hollywood, CA; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Please sign our on-line guest book at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.