Joseph Angelo DeVita, 94, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Summer Breeze.



Born June 4, 1924 in San Diego, CA, Mr. DeVita was a longtime resident of Savannah. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Grumman Aerospace in New York for 3 years before moving to Savannah with Gulfstream. He retired from Gulfstream Aerospace after 24 years and was a charter member of the Gulfstream Retirees Club. Mr. DeVita was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Council #5588, and was a member of the Bacon Park Golf Senior Blitz for over 30 years.



Surviving are his sons, Joseph P. DeVita and his wife, Karen, of Chokio, MN, Nick DeVita and his wife, Maddy, of Brookhaven, NY, Edward DeVita of Savannah, and Daniel DeVita of North Hollywood, CA; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.



