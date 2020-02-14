|
Joseph Bandy, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Joseph Fulton Bandy, Jr., age 70, resident of Isle of Hope, passed away after a fifteen-year battle with cancer. A man with a big heart, it was fitting that he passed on Valentine's Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eloise and Joseph Fulton Bandy, Sr., and by his sister Carolyn Bandy Moore. He will be missed by his wife of forty-nine years Deloris Blitchington Bandy, his children Joseph Bandy, III (Kendra) and Tina (Michael) Barefield and his beloved grandchildren Taylor Bandy, Sam Barefield, Evan Bandy, and Sarah Barefield.
Joe was a life-long citizen of Savannah and former graduate of Savannah High School Class of 1968. He served in the Georgia Army National Guard. He was retired from International Longshoreman Association Local 2046 after sixteen years of service.
His true call of duty came on February 22nd, 1984 when he joined the Isle of Hope Volunteer Fire Department to battle the blaze that consumed the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. He was an active volunteer firefighter and in October of that year went on to complete the Georgia Smoke Diver program. Friend to many, Joe never met a stranger. He was an avid boater, beach-goer, and Budweiser drinker.
Celebration of Joe's Life is to be held Tuesday, February 18th, 1:00 at the Isle of Hope Marina Pavilion,
