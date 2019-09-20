|
|
Joseph Christopher Braddy
Savannah, Georgia
Joseph C. Braddy, 34, passed away September 17, 2019 at the home of his parents. He was born September 10, 1985 in Savannah, GA to Thomas Gerald and Pamela Jane Deutsch Braddy. He was a life-long resident of Savannah. Joseph was an electrician at Braddy Electric for many years as well as being an ordained minister, something he was very proud of.? Joseph loved football. His favorite teams were the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines, but he really loved the Benedictine Cadets. He was a graduate of the Class of 2004. During his time at BC, he was a standout offensive and defensive lineman, lettering all 4 years in football. His recent passions were tending his garden, ballroom dancing and choregraphing fireworks shows to entertain family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Thomas Gerald and Pamela Jane Braddy of Savannah; siblings, Angie Braddy, Jerry Braddy (Stephanie) and Victoria Czarkowski (Timothy) of Savannah; uncles, Glenn Braddy (Sue) of Savannah, Butch Deutsch (Doris) and Johnny Deutsch of Dublin; nieces and nephews, Jacob Tindle, Hannah Tindle, Lillia Braddy, Amelia Braddy, Zygi Czarkowski, and soon to be, Victor Joseph Czarkowski; favorite dog and best friend, Rita; and numerous cousins and special friends.? Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel from 5-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 23 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church at 22 Rose Ave. Savannah, GA 31406 with the Rev. Billy Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent, at a later date, to a scholarship fund that will be in memory of Joseph. Details for the fund will be posted to Joseph's Facebook page when completed.
Savannah Morning News
9/21/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019