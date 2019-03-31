Home

Joseph D. Sheppard, Jr., of Valdosta, GA went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior March 21, 2019. Joseph (Joey) was born in Savannah, GA, in 1952 to Joseph D. Sheppard and Elizabeth Holloway Sheppard. He graduated from Savannah High School and Valdosta State College where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He spent most of his career teaching and coaching at Lanier County High School and Valdosta High School. He was an avid hunter and had a passion for writing. He is survived by a daughter, Jenny (Nash) Mayfield, a son, Joseph "Davis" Sheppard III, four granddaughters and two grandsons, and his faithful dog Hunter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Savannah, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 31, 2019
