Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Joseph Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Thompson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Edward Thompson Obituary
Joseph Edward Thompson, 91, departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

As a youth, Joe sang in the St. John's Church Choir for three years under the direction of William Brooks Reayes. He attended Savannah High School and Georgia Southern University. Joe was a World War II veteran and served in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Marion Thompson; and daughter, Calysata Marie Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Christine Nease Thompson; son, Joe, Jr. (Lisa and two step-children, Brooke, and Haley); grandson/son, Thomas Brown (Laura); grandchildren, Joseph Edward Thompson, III (Becky), Kevin Thompson (Sharron), Jake Thompson, Cynthia Bobo (Todd), Patrick Thompson (Katie), and Don Thompson; daughter-in-law, Pandy Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Andie, Rex, Eli, Madaline, Harrison, Luke, Siena Rose, Samantha Ruth, Summer Reece, William, Steven, Brooks, and Mackenzie.

Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now