Joseph Edward Warenzak
Savannah, GA
Joseph Edward Warenzak
I have been reading other obituaries and now comes the time to read mine.
I was born June 4, 1931 in Scranton, PA. My beloved city that lies in a valley between two mountains. I was the son of John and Agnes Warenzak, both who had come to America from Poland. I came to Savannah in 1949 while in the Air Force and upon discharge fell in love with Savannah and decided to stay.
Most of my working career has been in the trucking industry. I retired from Bowman Transportation in 1985 with 25 years of service as the Savannah Terminal Manager, and then again in 2005 with 20 years of service with National Transport as Regional Manager.
I am a former member of the Count Pulaski Club of GA, former member of the Mighty 8th Air Force, charter member of the Island Knights of Columbus 10579, member of the 4th degree of the Immaculate Conception and served as an Honor Guard, member of the American Legion Post 184, member of the Men's club at St. Peter's church, active member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, serving as an usher and gift counter.
Preceded in death by brother, Anthony Warenzak of Dalton, PA, sisters, Mary and Stella of Scranton, PA.
Survived by my loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen Miles Warenzak, and two sons, John Joseph Warenzak (Lacy), and Anthony Patrick Warenzak (Carol), as well as three step-children, Marcia Towns (Michael), James Russell Westbury, Judith Ellen Irwin, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sister, Catherine Bride of Towanda, PA.
I've led a full life and enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed traveling, yardwork, jigsaw puzzles, and dancing to the Polka, especially on River Street during Octoberfest with my beautiful wife.
My best advice to all is to get a good education and don't sweat the small stuff.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by burial in the Catholic Cemetery.
