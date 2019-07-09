Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Frank Cook Jr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Frank Cook Jr. Obituary
Mr. Joseph Frank Cook, Jr., 68, of Browning Gate Road near Estill, died Saturday afternoon at his residence.

Mr. Cook was born November 8, 1950 in Hampton County, son of the late Joseph Frank Cook, Sr. and Betty Jean Brunson Cook. He was a long distance truck driver for Glenn Lee Trucking Company in Savannah and was presently in his 35th year of employment. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and was a member of Steep Bottom Baptist Church. Mr. Cook was a Veteran having served in the Army.

Surviving are his wife: Janet "Jan" Kirkwood Cook of Estill; sons: Sean Cook of Canton, Ohio and Travis Cook and wife Heather of Estill; brothers: Harrison Cook and wife JoAnn of Shubuta, MS, Doug Cook, Sr. and wife Bonnie of Ridgeland and Gene Cook and wife Angie of Hampton; sister: Linda C. Smith of Grays; and grandchildren: Preston and Kandence Cook. There are a number of nieces ,nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Cook was predeceased by a brother: Eddie Cook.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday at Steep Bottom Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scottie Redd with burial in the Lawtonville Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now