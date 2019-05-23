Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Henry Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Henry Sanders Obituary
We celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Henry Sanders the husband of the late Pauline Powell Sanders, whose death occurred on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Joseph leaves to cherish his legacy his loving daughters, Claudia Wernicke (Joseph) and Courtney Sanders both of Summerville, SC; sisters, Barbara S. Dickerson, Dorothy S. Edwards (Charles); brothers, Cleve Sanders, Jr. (Johnnie) and Stanley Edward Sanders (Lula) an a host of cousins other relatives and many friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now