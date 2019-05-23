|
We celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Henry Sanders the husband of the late Pauline Powell Sanders, whose death occurred on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Joseph leaves to cherish his legacy his loving daughters, Claudia Wernicke (Joseph) and Courtney Sanders both of Summerville, SC; sisters, Barbara S. Dickerson, Dorothy S. Edwards (Charles); brothers, Cleve Sanders, Jr. (Johnnie) and Stanley Edward Sanders (Lula) an a host of cousins other relatives and many friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 23, 2019