Joseph Hull III


1950 - 2020
Joseph Hull III Obituary
Atlanta - Joseph Hull, III Joseph Hull, III was born in Savannah, GA on November 25, 1950 and departed on March 19, 2020 in Atlanta, GA where he resided.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Iris Michelle Hull, and his father, Joseph Hull Jr.

He is survived by his mother Zelma Owens (Savannah, GA), daughter Avis Hull Buford (Mobile, AL), sisters Shirley Hull James (Savannah, GA), Allynne Tosca Owens (Savannah, GA), Constance Hull Harrison (Augusta, GA), Susian Hull (Atlanta, GA), Emmerstine (Josette) Hull Mackie (Augusta, GA), Valerie Hull (Augusta, GA), and Rev. Wanda Owens Jones (Atlanta, GA), brothers Rev. Dwayne Hull (Magapit Lallo - Cagayan Valley Luzon Philippines), and Marcus Hull (Macon, GA), grandsons Andrew Buford and Marcus Buford (Both of Mobile, AL), great granddaughter Amaya Buford (Mobile, AL), several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

Due to the current national health crisis, a Memorial Service will not be held at this time.

Savannah Morning News March 25, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2020
