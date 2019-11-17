|
Joseph John Hambor, Jr.
Villages, Florida/Pooler, GA
GYSGT (RET) Joseph John Hambor, Jr. of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Pooler, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Villages Regional Hospital. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph John & Doris E. Hampton Hambor. He served his country during three tours of Vietnam and retired from the United States Marine Corp. He also retired from Gulfstream, was a member of the Alee Temple, the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the American Legion #135. Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary (Fran) Hambor; children, Judy Ann Jones (Walker), Brenda Jo Leino, Dana Kennedy (Paul), Margrete (Peggy) Ingels (Mark), Joseph P. Hambor and William T. Hambor (Kathleen); sisters, Dolores Oehrle (Gene-deceased), Patricia McEachern (Francis) and Frances Sharpe (Ken-deceased); brothers, William Hambor (JoAnn) and James Hambor (deceased); grandchildren, Wil Jones (Edd), Jerald (Jay) Shields, Lori Ann Barlow (Jason), Dawn Morris, Lindsey Mitchell (Patrick), Erica Porter, Taylor Kennedy, Melissa Wheedleton (David), James Hambor, Ned Ingels and Jordan Hambor; great-grandchildren, Walker, Luke and Benjamin Barlow, Brandon Herringdine and Willow Thompson, Riley and Liberty Morris, Ben, Nora Jane, Caroline, and Addison Mitchell, and Remi Porter; several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 until 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Masonic Rites. The graveside committal and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery located at 1601 Boundary Street with full military honors. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
