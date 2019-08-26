Home

Joseph L. "Joe" Shuman

Mr. Savannah - Joseph L. "Joe" Shuman Mr. Joseph L. "Joe" Shuman, age 79, of Garden City passed away August 24, 2019. Joe, a native of Savannah and an avid outdoorsman, served as Leader of Troop 4 of the Boy Scouts in Savannah, and he was also a member of Wesley Lake Hunting Club. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Virginia Rae Exley Shuman, of Garden City; daughters, Dana (Mark) Glover, of Rock Hill, SC, Julie (James) Martin, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Ashlyn Glover, Luke Martin, Avery Martin; sisters, Barbara Henderson, JoAnn DeVoe; brothers, Edward Shuman, Donald James Shuman, Redmond Shuman; many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Shuman. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 12-2 PM at Strickland Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel in Pooler. As per Joe's request, no public memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Port Wentworth, UMC 201 Turnberry St, Port Wentworth, GA 31407. Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019
