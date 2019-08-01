|
Savannah - Joseph M. Harley, Jr. Joseph M. Harley, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga on February 23, 1956 to Joe and Nita Harley. He spent part of his childhood in Savannah and the other part in Franklin, TN. Joe married the love of his life, Donna and they have been married for 42 years. He was a faithful husband, a loving father to his two daughters, and an exceptional grandfather to his grandchildren. Joe was a successful insurance broker for 41 years and the owner of Harley & Associates, Inc. During his career in the insurance business he touched the lives of countless people, many of whom became his friends. Joe was a great encourager, a giver and had a heart for service. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Richmond Hill, Ga. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughters, Patti Todd (Jeremy), and Kimberly Harley (Jonathan), his grandchildren Victoria and Ethan Todd, and sister Terri Smiley (Dr. Ronald). His life will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. Family will receive guests at 3:00 pm and services will begin at 4:00 pm. A private burial will be held immediate after the service. In leu of flowers, please donate to a in memory of Joe. Savannah Morning News August 1, 2019
