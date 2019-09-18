|
Joseph McCaughan
Savannah
Joseph Ronald McCaughan, 90, of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Sally Wilie McCaughan, died Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, at Savannah Square.
Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, he was the son of the late William Calvin McCaughan and the late Clara Armstrong McCaughan. He attended Vanderbilt University and later the University of Mississippi. Mr. McCaughan served in the United States Army Reserves. He was in the cotton business in both the San Joaquin Valley in California and the Mississippi Delta.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Ronald McCaughan, Jr. and William Wilie McCaughan, and two brothers, William "Billy" Calvin McCaughan, Jr. and George Armstrong McCaughan.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sally Wilie McCaughan; two daughters, Sally McCaughan Minis of Savannah, GA and her husband, Henry, and Frances "Fran" McCaughan Wiggins of Marietta, GA and her husband, Tom; four grandchildren, Frances "Fran" Minis Holdsworth of Richmond, VA and her husband, Hampton, Grace Gates Minis of Denver, CO, Marguerite "Peggy" Minis Lucius of Savannah, GA and her husband, David, and Henry Holmes Minis, Jr. of Austin, TX; two great-grandchildren, David Thomas Lucius, Jr. and Sutton Holmes Lucius, and a third great-grandson who is expected mid-October.
He was named volunteer of the year at the Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic while serving almost ten years. He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where he served as an usher. Prior to moving to Savannah, he served on the vestry at St. George's Episcopal Church in Clarksdale, MS.
He had a nickname for everybody and loved to tell jokes. His grandchildren loved "Ole Daddy's" famous breakfasts. He was never happier than when he was either with his family, in the air piloting his plane, or on the golf course.
A memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church conducted by the Reverend Melanie Lemburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a reception at the church after the interment.
Remembrances: St. Thomas Episcopal Church – 2 St. Thomas Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
