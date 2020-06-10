Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Montgomery

Sylvania, Georgia

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Joseph C. Montgomery (92) on June 6, 2020, at Brown Health and Rehab Center. Viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 A.M. - 12:Noon at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store