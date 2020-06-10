Joseph Montgomery
1928 - 2020
Joseph Montgomery
Sylvania, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Joseph C. Montgomery (92) on June 6, 2020, at Brown Health and Rehab Center. Viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 A.M. - 12:Noon at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 AM
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
Funeral services provided by
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
June 10, 2020
May memories of Joseph and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead!
Joe Phoenix
Friend
June 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the whole family
Vanessa & Joe Sowich & family
June 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mark and Lisa and entire family. May RIP
Michelle Gulla
Friend
June 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Leonard Banks
Friend
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharmain Wright
Family
June 9, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your dad, and grandfather. He was brilliant and passed it down to his children. You have all made him proud. With deepest condolences. ...Terry Buss-Nicholson
Terr Buss-Nicholson
Friend
June 9, 2020
Mark and family...I am so very very sorry in the loss of your dad...My deepest condolences go out to your entire family...Mark you are always there to help others...let us help you now..If I could do anything please let me.know...R.I.P. Mr. Montgomery
Denise Giruzzi
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Doc. Sending hugs & prayersto you & your family.
Cindy
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Uncle Joe, you will be missed. Kiss and hug Mama and Papa and your brothers and sisters. We love and miss them all.
Dianne Montgomery Mosley
Family
June 9, 2020
To Mark, Lisa, and the entire Montgomery family - We are so sorry to learn of your father's passing. Keeping you all in our thoughts, and praying that warm memories bring comfort and inspiration.

Judy, Matt, Rachel, and Alison Bligh
Judy Bligh
Friend
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephanie & Adam Renz
Family
