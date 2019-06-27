|
Joseph Porter Sinclair III, 83, of Savannah, Georgia died surrounded by his loving family Sunday morning June 23, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Joseph was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 27, 1936 to the late Joseph Porter Sinclair, Jr. and the late Madee Gray Sinclair. Joseph was a loving and devoted husband to Gloria Morgan Sinclair and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage. His greatest joy was his three sons Michael, David and Steven and their families.
Joseph was a proud graduate of Benedictine Military School, Class of 1954. He played on the football and basketball teams and was the President of his senior class. He attended Saint Paul's Episcopal Church for many years and served as Senior Warden of the church Vestry. Later he became an active and faithful member of Saint John's Church where he enjoyed sharing the history of the Green Meldrim House as a Docent. He worked as an Electrician at Union Camp Corporation (later International Paper) retiring after 42 years. Joseph served in the Georgia Air National Guard and was an avid runner completing two marathons.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Gloria Morgan Sinclair; his sister Carole Sinclair Garmany; brother and sister In-laws Lowell Daniel, Jr and Betty Logan Morgan and Ronald Exley and Charlene Kessler Morgan; his three sons, Joseph Michael Sinclair (Mary Ann) of Savannah, John David Sinclair (Andria) of Greenville, South Carolina and Steven Morgan Sinclair (fiance Julia McKenna) of Thunderbolt; six grandchildren, Margaret Elizabeth Sinclair, Mary Catherine Sinclair, Kelsey Leigh Sinclair; Steven Zachary Sinclair, Andrew Morgan Sinclair, Hillary Katherine Sinclair; one great-grandson, Maddox Rilee Sinclair and many nieces, nephews and cousins including Dorothy Sinclair Dodd, Diane Elizabeth Sinclair Croom and Lawrence Wade Sinclair, III.
The funeral Mass will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon at St. John's Church celebrated by the Reverend Craig E. O'Brien. The family will receive friends at The Green Meldrim House following the Mass. Private interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Latara Cooper, Andrea Gray, Chequita Green, Jackie Thomas, Charlissa Culver and Krystal Sapp, the caregivers who provided compassionate and tender care to Joseph.
Remembrances: St. John's Church, One West Macon Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401 or Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 27, 2019