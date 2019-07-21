|
Savannah - Joseph Patrick Counihan, Jr. Joseph Patrick Counihan, Jr, 72, (Jody to his sisters) died after minor surgery on July 20. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Anne and Joe Counihan and his sister, Anne. As a child, Joe thought Tybee was heaven on earth and loved going to SHANDEJO, our family home but THEN he discovered Ireland! He visited the Emerald Isle many times and on his last trip, insisted that we gather some Irish dirt for family funerals.
Joe always offered to let any ladies who were afraid to kiss the Blarney Stone the opportunity to kiss him instead as he had kissed it on his first trip. Even without kissing that stone he definitely had the gift of blarney and with it, he was a hoot! We are quite sure that after looking around, he informed St. Peter that Heaven is as nice as Ireland!
Joe was a product of Catholic schools, Blessed Sacrament and Benedictine (Class of 1964) and attended Armstrong. He was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Church and volunteered as an usher for many years. Joe was a retired electrician, IBEW Local 508 and a consummate volunteer. He received the Volunteer of the Year award from Savannah Public Library, served as a volunteer fireman at Tybee and was very active in the Hibernian Society, Sein Fein, Irish Heritage, Parade Committee and any Irish organization that needed help. If there is such a thing as a green blooded Irishman, it was our brother!
Joe had many interests. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 631 and loved playing games at the bar, He was a member of the "Where's George" internet group and probably knew every bank teller in Savannah as he was constantly exchanging money looking for "Georges"! He also was in the Genealogy Society and his major goal was to find the Counihan link between Savannah and Ireland. We are positive that Denis Counihan of Killarney is a relative and Joe even talked him into doing a DNA test which had them 96.3% related!
Joe's major interest was in cemeteries. He was a member of a national cemetery organization and attended annual meetings in various cemetery sites. When he went to Ireland, he'd miss lunch to visit a local cemetery and see if he could find any Counihan graves! He was very active in founding the Savannah Catholic Cemetery Preservation Society and served in various capacities including President and hosting a national cemetery meeting in Savannah. Bishop Boland nicknamed him "The Cemetarian", and he was right!
Joe will be remembered with love by his daughter Catherine Counihan of California, his sisters, Deborah Carroll (Billy), Sheila Winders (Ron), nieces, Shelley Lowther (Josh) and Anne Myers (Cayce) nephews, Ron Winders Jr (Carol), Kevin Winders (Linda), Joe Carroll (Frances) as well as many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Summer Breeze for the kindness, care, and friendship they extended to Joe. It truly was a home.
There will be a rosary service and funeral Mass with times announced later. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe's brothers in law and nephews and members of the Hibernian Society. Remembrances may be made to favorite charity or The Catholic Cemetery Preservation Society. Savannah Morning News July 21, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 21, 2019