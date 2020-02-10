|
|
Joseph Walker Jr.
Savannah, GA
Mr. Joseph F. Walker Jr., age 55, entered into eternal rest on February 6, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Gladys Walker; his children, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church, Savannah, Ga., at 1 p.m., with Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel are in charge of the services.
Savannah Morning News
February 11, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020