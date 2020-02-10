Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke
66 Ledford Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912)-653-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Walker Jr.


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Walker Jr. Obituary
Joseph Walker Jr.
Savannah, GA
Mr. Joseph F. Walker Jr., age 55, entered into eternal rest on February 6, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Gladys Walker; his children, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church, Savannah, Ga., at 1 p.m., with Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel are in charge of the services.
Savannah Morning News
February 11, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -