On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Joseph Wesley Daniel, III passed away unexpectedly at the age of 69.
Joe was born June 17, 1951 in Macon, Ga. to Joe and Mary Helen Daniel. He attended Stratford Academy where he excelled in basketball and golf. He later graduated from Mercer College in Macon, Ga., majoring in political science. After completing the Applied DX systems engineering course at Carrier, he pursued a highly successful career as a territory manager for Mingledorff's, Inc., designing and selling heating and air equipment in the Savannah/Hilton Head/Augusta areas. He was a recipient of the Quota Busters Outstanding Sales Award from 1983-88, 1993-94, and 2000-06. He enjoyed being a long-term resident of Wilmington Island and member of Savannah Country Club.
He met the love of his life, Lynne Powell, in college. They were married for 45 years and together they raised their beloved daughter, Erin. Joe had a lifelong passion for golf, for food and cooking, for traveling, and for music, especially Southern Rock. Friends would mention a band only to find that Joe and Lynne had attended their concerts, often more than once. Joe loved cars, his cats, but most of all, he loved Lynne and Erin. He was always ready to talk politics and share travel stories with anyone who would listen. Friends loved Joe's dry wit and humor—he was a loyal friend with a generous heart, known as AJ (Amazing Joe) and Josephus to those closest to him.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Joseph Wesley Daniel, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Schwartz, his wife, Lynne, his daughter, Erin (Mischo), his sisters Debby (Don) and Bonnylin (Mike), his brothers Bennett (Catherine) and Fred (Karen), and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial will be held for Joe at a future date when the Covid pandemic has subsided. The family requests that in leu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his honor to AALS foundation: The ALS Association, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 https://www.als.org/get-involved/ways-give
