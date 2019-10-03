|
Joseph William Alberino, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Joseph William Alberino, Jr., of Savannah, GA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. He was born June 4, 1928 in Savannah, GA to Louise Willhoit Alberino and Joseph W. Alberino, Sr. He was a graduate of Savannah High School. He graduated from Newberry College with a BS in Chemistry and attended graduate school at Georgia Institute of Technology. He was employed by the Savannah Sugar Refinery (Dixie Crystals) for 41 years and retired as Vice President of Eastern Operations. He was a charter member of the American Chemical Society. He was on the Board of Directors also serving as President of the Sugar Industry Technologists, Inc. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church serving as Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Congregational Council. He served as a teacher and superintendant of the Sunday School and was a member of the Chancel Choir. After retiring, he enjoyed working with the Thursday work group. He was a member of the American Legion George K. Gannam Post 184 and a Life Member of the German Friendly Society of Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Joseph Alberino, Sr., a sister, Nancy Alberino, and his wife of 65 years, Jeanne Gerken Alberino. He is survived by his son, Michael William Alberino (wife Peggy Nowicki Alberino), daughter, Lisa Alberino Snyder, grandchildren, Joseph William Alberino, III and Michael Shane Alberino.
Thank you to all of our great sitters and caregivers for all they did; they are now a part of our family. Also, a big thank you to Hospice Savannah for helping us through his journey Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter J. Hartmann officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
