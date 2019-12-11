|
Joseph "Carson" Young
Savannah, GA
Joseph "Carson" Young, 47, of Savannah died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Memorial Health University Hospital in Savannah. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of Johnny Young and Charlotte Carter Young. Carson was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple. He graduated from Calvary Baptist School in 1990. He enjoyed fishing and most of all spending time with his sons, Carter and Cash. Carson was preceded in death by a brother, John Carter Young. Surviving are his two sons, John "Carter" Young and Jacob "Cash" Young of Savannah, Ga; his parents, Johnny and Charlotte Carter Young of Savannah; sister, Kenzie Young Lee (Tony Suschnigg) of Savannah; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral will be held 3 o'clock Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel with Elder Mike Newman officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o'clock Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. Interment will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
