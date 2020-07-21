Josephine "Jo" HowardRoswell, GAIn the early morning of July 20, 2020 our precious Josephine "Jo" Howard took her last breath on this earth and was called to her heavenly Father's home. She was a beautiful petite lady, with pretty blue eyes. She stood only five feet tall and weighed a slight 103 pounds, but had a giant heart, in the eyes of those who were fortunate enough to know and love her. Josephine Anne Marmelstein was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 28, 1931 to Ardie and Clem Marmelstein. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1949 and was employed by Southern Bell where she met and later married John Paul Howard in 1951. She worked at Rich's in Atlanta to help fund her children through college. Throughout her life on this earth Jo was a very humble and compassionate servant to her Lord; a loving and devoted wife to Paul; mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; and a true friend to those she came in contact with. To know Jo was, simply, to love her. Her love knew no boundaries, and certainly no discrimination. Her friend's lives were changed because of her. There was something about her that embodied the kind of angel that was, and always would be, a person who lived in a world of compassion and bountiful love, and she did it all with great dignity and elegance. She started each morning reading her Bible and daily devotional and served her church over the years as financial secretary, youth advisor, alter guild, and preparing meals for disadvantaged and housebound people. She checked her calendar daily to make sure all birthdays, anniversaries, and other events of loved ones were duly noted and remembered with a telephone call or a card sent to each of them. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making beautiful clothes for not only her children but also her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, particularly for family holiday gatherings, and enjoyed gardening. Jo was the most beautiful, intelligent, strong and admirable woman that her husband, Paul, ever met. Their happy and loving marriage of 69 years was blessed with four incredible children: Dianne Howard Bain (Peter), John Howard (Jonathan), Robert Howard (Janine) and Thomas Howard. Grandchildren: Matthew Bain (Missy), Harrison Bain (Neeley), Charisa Howard Flouer (Ryan), Michael Howard (Katie), Raina Howard Evans (Nathan), Rachel Howard England (Scott), Jackson Howard (Susana), John Howard, III, & Cheyenne Howard. And also 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Pearson and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Bain. Let this be a celebration, not a mourning, of a "life well lived and loved" and there is nothing Jo would have liked more than for us all to remember that of her. There will be a private graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338Savannah Morning NewsJuly 22, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at