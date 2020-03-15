|
Josephine Inez Tuten Morrow
Garden City
Josephine Inez Tuten Morrow, 81, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter's residence in Rincon, GA. She was born December 23, 1938, to Eric Roland and Kate Cole Tuten in Savannah, GA. A lifelong resident of Chatham County, she attended Savannah High School. She was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church. On May 7, 1955, she married William E. Morrow, Sr. (Bill) in Ridgeland, SC and settled in Garden City, GA. She attended cosmetology school and owned her own shop at her residence in Garden City. She later retired from Gulfstream Aerospace and went on to work at Sam's Club in Pooler, GA. She was a former member of the Bethlehem Chapter #269, Order of the Eastern Star.
It has been said by many who knew her that she never met a stranger, she always made time to listen and talk with others, and to know her was to love her. She kept her mind sharp and her conversations with the Lord frequent by playing cards with the "Golden Girls" at the Garden City Senior Center. Her role as wife, mother, Memaw, and sister is where she flourished most. She was everything each of these roles should be. She was loving, nurturing, and understanding. In her, you knew you always had a protector and someone who loved you unconditionally. She was always there if you needed a kind word, encouragement, or someone to lift your name to Jesus in prayer. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and sisters, Dorothy Glisson and Elizabeth Wainwright.
She is survived by one son, William E. Morrow, Jr. (Bill) and his wife Tracy of Bogart, GA; two daughters, Sharon Walea and her husband, Mike Walea of Rincon, GA and Kathy Nunn and her husband, Ricky Nunn of Garden City, GA; sister, Margie Bazemore of Garden City, GA; brother, Bobby Tuten of Richmond Hill, GA; six granddaughters, Rebekah Walea Rahn, Rachel Walea Allen, Ansley Nunn Brennan, Ashley Nunn, Cassie Morrow Kanca, and Megan Morrow; two grandsons, Philip Walea and Matthew Nunn; seventeen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Morrow is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends and staff at Lakeview Manor Community.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Strickland and Sons Funeral Home in Rincon, GA from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Garden City United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Thunderbolt, GA.
On behalf of Mrs. Morrow, her family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Angela DeLoach Chumley, FNP; Kristy Andrews, caregiver; Libby Kessler, Executive Director Lakeview Manor; and Compassionate Care Hospice who loved, cared, and worked diligently with Mrs. Morrow, as well as, our family, until her last moments with us. Thank you for loving our mother and Memaw, just as we loved her.
