Josephine N. Hunt


1921 - 2019 Obituary
Josephine N. Hunt Obituary
Josephine N. Hunt, 97, passed away March 22, 2019 in Savannah, GA.

She was born to Samuel and Stella Neery May 29, 1921 in Patucket, Rhode Island.

She retired from Belcross Beverage where she worked as an administrative assistant. She moved to Savannah with her daughter and son-in-law in July of 2015. She attended St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joseph Hunt.

Survivors include two daughters; Barbara Garrett (Tom) of Savannah and Susan Beard (William J.) of Alpharetta; granddaughter Lauren B. Alexander (Andrew) of Dunwoody; step-grandchildren Ashely G. Gross and Christopher T. Garrett of Savannah; great-granddaughter McKenzie Josephine Alexander and a brother; Anthony Neery of Warwock, RI.

Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church Elizabeth City, NC at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 26, 2019
