Joshua Calhoun
Claxton, Georgia
Joshua Calhoun, 32 passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Health. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Graveside Life Celebration 11 A.M., June 20, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery Road Manassas, GA. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., "Family Serving Families"
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.