Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joshua's life story with friends and family

Share Joshua's life story with friends and family

Joshua Calhoun

Claxton, Georgia

Joshua Calhoun, 32 passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Health. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Graveside Life Celebration 11 A.M., June 20, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery Road Manassas, GA. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., "Family Serving Families"

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store