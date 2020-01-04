Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua David "Josh" Emerson

Send Flowers
Joshua David "Josh" Emerson Obituary
Joshua David "Josh" Emerson
Savannah, GA
Joshua David Emerson "Josh", 23, passed away on December 27, 2019 and was an Officer of The Savannah Police Department and served 4 years in the United States Army acquiring the rank of Specialist E4. He graduated Canandaigua Academy in 2015 and was a member of the cross-country team breaking "personal best records". He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 4 years Jasmine Biery Emerson; Mother: June Hessenius (James) of Farmington, NY; Father: Robert Emerson (Joanne) of Scottsville, NY; Sisters: Tera, Jennifer, & Ashley; Step Siblings: Brandon, Adrienne, & Dominique; Dogs: Buddha, Tonto & Archer. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend Kevin Palmisano. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 P.M.-7 P.M., Friday, January 10, 2019 in The Adams Chapel. In honor of Josh the family requests attendees wear fun socks because Josh liked wearing his fun and cool socks. Please make contributions to: The Two Hundred Club P.O. Box 1922 Savannah, GA 31402. Sign the guestbook and convey your condolences by posting a photo or sharing a memory: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
January 5, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -