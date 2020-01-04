|
Joshua David "Josh" Emerson
Savannah, GA
Joshua David Emerson "Josh", 23, passed away on December 27, 2019 and was an Officer of The Savannah Police Department and served 4 years in the United States Army acquiring the rank of Specialist E4. He graduated Canandaigua Academy in 2015 and was a member of the cross-country team breaking "personal best records". He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 4 years Jasmine Biery Emerson; Mother: June Hessenius (James) of Farmington, NY; Father: Robert Emerson (Joanne) of Scottsville, NY; Sisters: Tera, Jennifer, & Ashley; Step Siblings: Brandon, Adrienne, & Dominique; Dogs: Buddha, Tonto & Archer. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend Kevin Palmisano. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 P.M.-7 P.M., Friday, January 10, 2019 in The Adams Chapel. In honor of Josh the family requests attendees wear fun socks because Josh liked wearing his fun and cool socks. Please make contributions to: The Two Hundred Club P.O. Box 1922 Savannah, GA 31402. Sign the guestbook and convey your condolences by posting a photo or sharing a memory: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
January 5, 2020
