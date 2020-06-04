Joshua Edward Frizzell
1981 - 2020
Joshua Edward Frizzell
Savannah, Ga
Joshua Edward Frizzell, 39, passed away June 03, 2020 after a short illness. Joshua was born January 17, 1981 and was a resident of Savannah Ga. He is survived by his mother, Mara Frizzell, brothers, Bobby, Rennie, David, Ronnie, Joseph and Jacob, sisters, Priscilla Salter and Misty Fowler, his daughter Jaida, his girlfriend, Brandi Stuart and many nieces, nephews and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Frizzell Sr. The family will have a private service. If you would like to send flowers/condolences, please send to:
310 Old Pine Barren Rd
Pooler GA 31322
Savannah Morning News
June 04, 2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
