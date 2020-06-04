Joshua Edward FrizzellSavannah, GaJoshua Edward Frizzell, 39, passed away June 03, 2020 after a short illness. Joshua was born January 17, 1981 and was a resident of Savannah Ga. He is survived by his mother, Mara Frizzell, brothers, Bobby, Rennie, David, Ronnie, Joseph and Jacob, sisters, Priscilla Salter and Misty Fowler, his daughter Jaida, his girlfriend, Brandi Stuart and many nieces, nephews and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Frizzell Sr. The family will have a private service. If you would like to send flowers/condolences, please send to:310 Old Pine Barren RdPooler GA 31322Savannah Morning NewsJune 04, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at