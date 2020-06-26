Josie Miller
Savannah, Georgia
Josie C. Miller 77, passed on June 24. 2020 at Memorial Health UMC. after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.