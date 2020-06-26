Or Copy this URL to Share

Josie Miller

Savannah, Georgia

Josie C. Miller 77, passed on June 24. 2020 at Memorial Health UMC. after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

