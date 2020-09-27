1/1
Joy D. Bridgett
Savannah
Joy Durrence Bridgett, 68, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at Hospice following an 11 month battle with injuries sustained from a car accident.
She was born January 29, 1952 to Clarence and Addie (Kennedy) Durrence. Joy graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School in 1970, and she later received her Associates Degree in Marketing from Savannah Technical College.
Joy worked for Savannah Vascular Institute for the past 8 years as an Executive Assistant to Executive Director Sharon Bell. She was also co-owner of Brain Freeze Treats LLC with her husband Curt Bridgett. She was a member of Compassion Christian Church, as well as an avid member of a small group there, which was one of her most cherished activities.
Joy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Curt and cooking meals for her family, church small group, and friends. Joy was a spiritual woman who truly loved and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joy is survived by her husband Curt Bridgett; her two children Kevin Schroder of Savannah and Allison (Anthony) Maselli of Alpharetta; her two grandchildren Charlotte and Audrey Maselli; her brother Jerry (Sharon) of Savannah, Ga; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Addie Durrence, and her brother Terry Durrence.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020, at the graveside, Hillcrest Abbey – East, conducted by the Reverend Drew Humphreys.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Triumph Foundation to support individuals with spinal cord injuries. https://triumph-foundation.org
www.gamblefuneralservice.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
